Kevin Stefanski is reuniting with another one of his former Cleveland Browns assistants. The Atlanta Falcons' latest coaching hire brings former Browns and New England Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt onto Stefanski's inaugural NFC South staff.

Stefanski is bringing Van Pelt on staff to become the Falcons' new quarterbacks coach, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported. Van Pelt doubled as Stefanski's quarterbacks coach in the 2023 season, his final as the Browns' offensive coordinator.

Van Pelt joins a staff that already has Tommy Rees installed as offensive coordinator. Stefanski has also hired Bill Callahan, Michael Pitre, Kevin Koger, Nick Jones and Robert Prince on his offensive positional staff.

The 55-year-old spent four seasons with Stefanski in Cleveland, all as an offensive coordinator. He was poached by the New England Patriots to join Jerod Mayo's staff in 2024 and went down with that sinking ship at the end of the year. Van Pelt most recently spent the 2025 season as a senior offensive assistant for the Los Angeles Rams.

Van Pelt's success as an offensive coordinator varied, but he had his best season in his final year on Stefanski's staff. The Browns ended as the 10th-best scoring offense in the league in 2023 and 16th in total yards, per Pro Football Reference.

However, Van Pelt's success fell off a cliff with the Patriots in 2024. In his lone season with the team, New England's offense finished 30th in scoring and 31st in total yards.

Before joining Stefanski in 2020, Van Pelt served as a quarterbacks coach for four other NFL teams. He held that role with the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals, while also working as the Bills' offensive coordinator in 2009.