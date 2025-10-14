Josh Allen had a mishap take place during the Buffalo Bills' matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.

Going into the matchup, Buffalo had a 4-1 record to start the season. They obtained their first loss of the season after losing at home to the New England Patriots in Week 5, ending their perfect record.

Allen and the Bills hoped to bounce back with a convincing performance against the Falcons. However, the opposing defense made life difficult for them. The star quarterback wasn't as accurate as he usually is, even throwing an interception near the end of the first half.

Dee Alford PICKS OFF Josh Allen before halftime

How Josh Allen, Bills played against Falcons

Josh Allen's struggles continued in the second half, ending the Bills' final drive with another interception in the 24-14 defeat to the Falcons.

Atlanta had a stronger start to the game, taking advantage of huge performances from Drake London and Bijan Robinson. They had a 21-7 lead at halftime, a deficit that Buffalo was unable to come back from in the last 30 minutes of regulation.

Allen did not play up to his MVP standards, struggling against the pressure the Atlanta defense applied on him. He completed 15 passes out of 26 attempts for 180 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also added 42 yards on the ground after six carries.

James Cook was quiet in the first half with 30 yards, making up for it with 57 yards in the second half. Dawson Knox and Ray Davis were the receivers to catch touchdown passes from Allen. Joshua Palmer led the unit with two receptions for 60 yards, Khalil Shakir came next with three catches for 33 yards, while Tyrell Shavers provided three receptions for 27 yards.

The Bills will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET.