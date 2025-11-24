The Baltimore Ravens beat the New York Jets 23-10 on Sunday, moving to 6-5 on the season. Despite notching their fifth consecutive win, there is still trepidation around the team, and specifically the offense. They ended with fewer than 200 team passing yards for the seventh consecutive week. But Ravens head coach John Harbaugh expressed full confidence in Lamar Jackson, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

“John Harbaugh said he has ‘utmost confidence' in Lamar Jackson. He’s gone three straight games without reaching 200 yards passing. Harbaugh said he’s proud of Jackson’s ‘fight,'” Hensley reported.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebic reported, “Harbaugh defends Lamar Jackson, acknowledging that it’s not been pretty but Jackson is playing winning football. And the big games will be there down stretch.”

The Ravens were crushed in many of the games that Jackson missed early in the season. But they started the winning streak with Tyler Huntley under center, and have kept it rolling with Jackson back in action. But the offense has not been the reason for many of those wins so far.

The Ravens managed just three points in four first-half drives against a talent-poor Jets defense. Even after the trades of Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner, New York stifled Jackson early on. Finding Zay Flowers helped open up the field for Jackson, and Derrick Henry finally punched in a touchdown from the goal line. The Ravens got over the hump in this game, but they are running out of time to get it all together.

The Ravens have a short week ahead with the Cincinnati Bengals on deck on Thanksgiving night. They are now tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers atop the AFC North thanks to the winning streak. But better play from their quarterback is necessary to instill Super Bowl hopes in the Charm City fans. Can Thanksgiving be the start of that run?