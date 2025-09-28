Coming off of an embarrassing 30-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, the Atlanta Falcons were looking for a statement win. On the backs of Bijan Robinson and Drake London, Atlanta was able to do exactly that in Week 4.

The Falcons took down the Washington Commanders, 34-27, moving to 2-2 on the year. In the win, London led the team with eight receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown. Robinson added four grabs for 106 yards. They became the first Falcons running back-wide receiver combo to break 100 receiving yards since 1981, the team announced.

The first Falcons RB / WR duo with 100 receiving yards in a game since 1981 Bijan Robinson & Drake London pic.twitter.com/GNWulNmMeB — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Commanders matchup was far and away London's best performance of this season. It marked the first time he broke 100 passing yards and he scored his first touchdown of the year. London is usually the top option in the passing game. But Atlanta is hopeful this breakout game leads to even stronger chemistry between him and quarterback Michael Penix.

Robinson hadn't broken 39 receiving yards prior to Week 4, showing a new dynamic of his arsenal. On the ground, he turned 17 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown. It marked his first rushing score of the season, as Robinson has gained at least 72 yards on the ground his last three weeks.

If the Falcons are going to stay successful, then London and Robinson will need to continue being focal points of the offense. If Penix is going to reach his first-round pick ceiling, he'll need to rely on his top play makers.

Atlanta's momentum will take a quick pause, as their bye comes in Week 5. But when they return to action in Week 6, the Falcons will be looking for ways to get the ball in London and Robinson's hands.