As rumors around the Atlanta Falcons continue to swirl around the lackluster start led by quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the fanbase saw on Sunday the talent that's in the second-year signal-caller. Speaking about the Falcons and Penix's situation, he would go on to have a career-best first half against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

As pointed out by beat reporter Tori McElhaney, Penix completed 70.6 percent of his passes, which is the “highest” in any first half for the Washington product “of any of his first seven starts of his career.”

“Michael Penix Jr.'s 70.6% completion percentage is his highest in the first half of any of his first seven starts of his career,” McElhaney wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Before Sunday's contest against the Commanders, Penix's numbers have been pedestrian, throwing for 605 yards to go along with one touchdown and two interceptions through three games. There's no denying that Penix's numbers against Washington are reassuring for fans, hoping to see the development of the quarterback who was taken with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Penix Jr.'s connection with Falcons' Drake London on full display

With some arguing that the Falcons should bench Penix for veteran Kirk Cousins, as he remains on the bench, this latest performance will likely stall those talks for now. What has been extra inspiring for Atlanta fans has been the connection between Penix and star wide receiver Drake London, who had 95 receiving yards at halftime on Sunday.

“Drake London has 95 receiving yards, one TD via six receptions in the first half. Michael Penix Jr. is 12-of-17 for 150 passing yards,” McElhaney wrote. “This is in line with what [Atlanta] wants from its offense. Drake London, the last three games combined? 16 catches for 159 yards.”

This could be a sign of great things to come for the Falcons' offense featuring Penix, London, and especially star running back Bijan Robinson. One has to wonder if there was a wake-up call from the coaching staff after losing 30-0 to the Carolina Panthers in the week prior.

Barring a comeback, Atlanta will be 2-2 after beating the Commanders as they continue on their quest to win the NFC South. After Washington, their next game will be next Sunday when they take on the Buffalo Bills.