As soon as the Atlanta Falcons signed Tua Tagovailoa, the questions began about whether Michael Penix Jr. was still the long-term answer. Adding to the mystery, the Falcons’ general manager emphasized competition between Tagovailoa and Penix, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

“#Falcons GM Ian Cunningham, on bringing in Tua Tagovailoa: “(Tua) knows he's coming in to compete. Like Michael (Penix Jr) knows he's coming in to compete.”

Tagovailoa signed a one-year deal with the Falcons. It turned out to be a bargain basement deal. The Dolphins will be forced to eat the vast majority of this year’s salary. The Falcons will pay the veteran minimum of $1.3 million, according to The U.S. Sun.

What will competition look like between Falcons’ QBs?

One of the best things is that the Falcons won’t have to worry about Penix being left-handed. Since Tagovailoa throws from the same side, the Falcons can tailor one offense to fit both players.

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If you listen to some NFL observers, Penix will have trouble keeping up. That’s especially true given his injury, according to NFL.com.

“It’s not yet clear when QB Penix will be ready to play again as he rehabilitates a torn ACL,” Jeffri Chadiha wrote. “The Falcons do apparently think it's a good idea to have some insurance on hand — and, likely, competition once the third-year pro returns to action.

“The important thing to remember here is that the person who brought Penix to Atlanta as the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft — former general manager Terry Fontenot — is no longer working for the team. There is no reason for GM Ian Cunningham and head coach Kevin Stefanski to tie themselves to a player who's been inconsistent and is now returning from a major injury.”

So here’s the story for Penix. Tagovailoa could have all of training camp and part of the regular season to take control of the team. If Tua plays well, Penix could be in trouble. There's a chance he doesn’t play at all this season.