The Atlanta Falcons have completely transformed their front office, and they have made an effort to make some major changes in the organization. They recently added some more help to the front office, as they hired ex-Philadelphia Eagles executive Jeff Scott as the assistant general manager.

Scott was a senior pro scout during the 2021 season before stepping into the director of football operations role for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Scott was promoted to vice president of football operations before the 2024 season.

General manager Ian Cunningham wrote a statement about the hiring of Scott.

“First and foremost, this is a relationship business. I want to thank Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles for granting permission to allow Jeff the opportunity to take on this role and advance his career,” Cunningham said. “We are thrilled to have Jeff become a member of our team.