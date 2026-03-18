After another middling campaign, the core issue for the Atlanta Falcons has not changed. While they surely have talent, they do not have enough depth to make a deep run.

The front office is hoping to finally address it this offseason. While the signing of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on a one-year deal worth $1 million may not be ideal, it is the kind of low-risk, high-reward move that could push the Falcons to the top.

On the other side of the ball, Atlanta added another weapon in cornerback Darnay Holmes, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Holmes spent the last two seasons playing a backup role on the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Source: The #Falcons are signing former Raiders CB Darnay Holmes to a one-year deal. Holmes has four career INTs with 21 passes defended, and will add more depth to Atlanta’s secondary,” wrote Schultz on X.

Source: The #Falcons are signing former #Raiders CB Darnay Holmes to a 1-year deal. Holmes has 4 career INTs with 21 passes defensed, and will add more depth to Atlanta’s secondary. pic.twitter.com/WpgDS64jQ7 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 18, 2026

Holmes has the chance to play a bigger role in Atlanta, especially with a new coach in Kevin Stefanski at the helm. Holmes could join cornerback AJ Terrell and safety Jessie Bates III in leading the backfield.

Fans, however, were not too keen on the addition of the 27-year-old defender.

Article Continues Below

“He’ll probably be competing with Billy Bowman for the starting nickel spot. The Falcons need a new starter after Dee Alford went to the (Buffalo) Bills,” said @hood_miles33904.

“Falcons GM (general manager) woke up in a cold sweat and called Darnay Holmes' agent,” added @Malcom67641714

“‘Adding depth' season is in full swing for the Falcons' secondary,” joked @MattPicks_.

“LMAO,” posted @TREHAWKlNS.

“Calabasas legend,” commented @BouttabagKj.

Perhaps Holmes could use them as fuel to earn his spot on the Falcons and help them snap their eight-year postseason drought.