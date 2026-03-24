The Atlanta Falcons should look a lot different when the 2026 season kicks off this fall. Atlanta hired Kevin Stefanski at head coach, ushering in a new era for the organization. The Falcons are poised to make one free agency addition that should help them double down on their offensive identity.

The Falcons are expected to sign running back Brian Robinson, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Atlanta is in the market for a backup running back after losing Tyler Allgeier to the Cardinals during free agency. He will join Bijan Robinson in Atlanta's backfield, giving them two B. Robinson's at running back.

Robinson has proven himself as a reliable power running back during his first four seasons in the NFL. He started his career with three solid seasons of production with the Commanders. In fact, Robinson never had fewer than 178 carries or 733 rushing yards in a given season in Washington.

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The Commanders decided to trade Robinson to the 49ers just a few weeks before the start of the 2025 season. He still had some good production in San Francisco, but he was playing second fiddle to Christian McCaffrey. Robinson logged 92 attempts for 400 rushing yards and two touchdowns during the regular season.

But Robinson should receive a lot more work in Atlanta than he did in San Francisco. For reference, Allgeier logged 143 attempts in 2025 while backing up Bijan. It is reasonable to assume that Robinson could have similar production in 2026 as a baseline.

That said, one big unknown is how Atlanta's offense will function under a new coaching staff.

It is clear that the running game will be a big part of what Atlanta does on offense in 2026. But it will still be fascinating to see how things change in Stefanski's new offensive scheme.