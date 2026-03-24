The Atlanta Falcons made some big moves during 2026 NFL free agency. Atlanta's most shocking move was the addition of QB Tua Tagovailoa after his shocking release by Miami. Now the Falcons have added yet another signal caller to their quarterback room just one month before the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Falcons are signing free agent quarterback Trevor Siemian, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Atlanta now has some veteran depth at quarterback behind Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr.

Siemian has a wealth of experience after 11 year of experience in the NFL. He started his NFL career with the Broncos as a seventh-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Siemian did not play as a rookie, but he did take over the team's starting job over the next two seasons. He totaled 5,686 passing yards with 30 touchdowns and 24 interceptions during that two-year stint.

But Siemian's finest hour came in 2021 with the Saints. Siemian played in six games and logged 1,154 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He flashed all of the skills needed to become a starting quarterback in the NFL.

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At this point in his career, Siemian is nothing more than a backup. He significantly raises the floor for Atlanta's quarterback play in 2026.

The backup quarterback position is more than just a luxury for the Falcons. Penix suffered yet another season-ending ACL injury in 2025, which puts his availability for Week 1 into question. His career could even be in jeopardy if he suffers another ACL injury.

Meanwhile, Tua's history of concussions is well documented. He projects as Atlanta's Week 1 starter, but getting a full season from Tagovailoa is no guarantee.

The Falcons are fortunate to have a trusty veteran like Siemian who they can turn to if the worst comes to pass.