On Friday (April 25), then-NFL hopeful Shedeur Sanders was waiting for a call from a coach amid the NFL Draft, but ended up getting pranked instead.

On the second night of the 2025 NFL Draft, Shedeur's phone began to ring during his livestream to capture the life-changing moment of him being drafted to the NFL.

“Been waiting on you,” Shedeur says.

The caller is heard saying, “Have to wait a little longer.”

Shedeur pulls the phone away and says, “What does that mean?”

Someone prank called Shedeur Sanders pretending to be apart of a team on stream telling him he would " have to wait a little longer " in the NFL draft 😬 pic.twitter.com/G21HWpHNDQ — Jayden (@Jayden77x) April 26, 2025

Shedeur was confused saying that he had a “specific phone number' that was ‘not in my name, not in anything.”

He explained: “Nobody had that number. The number was only in the email threat that the NFL sent out to only teams.”

The alleged identity of the callers was revealed when a video of the call began circulating online. It's still unclear how the callers were able to retain that private information of Shedeur and if they have any other numbers and emails of future NFL Draft prospects.

This is the man who some believe is an alleged suspected white supremacist, "prank" calling Shedeur Sanders, pretending to be a rep from the Saints. The phone was not in Shedeur's name and the number was only shared by email to a couple of NFL representatives. So how did… pic.twitter.com/oKR9GzL9XC — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) April 26, 2025

Luckily for Shedeur, he didn't have to wait too much longer as he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Despite the hiccup in Shedeur's NFL Draft process, the University of Colorado Boulder star is heading to bigger and better things in Cleveland.

The Internet Reacts To Shedeur Sanders Being Drafted

Shedeur has a new home in Cleveland and NFL fans are ecstatic about the new quarterback finally being drafted. On Saturday (April 26), Shedeur was drafted as the 144th overall pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. Social media went into a frenzy with some possibilities for the new Browns player for next season.

“Here's hoping Shedeur can turn this into a long-term positive for himself,” one fan wrote.

Here's hoping Shedeur can turn this into a long-term positive for himself. https://t.co/d2zAtk8Xrd — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 26, 2025

“The NFL is forcing me to root for whatever team that drafts Shedeur because all of this is some bulls**t,” one fan wrote referring to Shedeur's long wait to be picked in the draft despite fans predicting him being a first night draft pick.

“I can’t wait for Shedeur to rip yall hearts out,” actor O'Shea Jackson Jr. wrote.

I can't wait for Shedeur to rip yall hearts out. https://t.co/ihtdjF5Wt5 — O'Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) April 26, 2025

“NFL GM’s willfully employ too many genuine menaces to society for me to believe they’re avoiding Shedeur Sanders for personality reasons,” another fan wrote as it was suspected that Shedeur waited a long time to be called in the draft due to a braggadocious personality.

NFL GM's willfully employ too many genuine menaces to society for me to believe they're avoiding Shedeur Sanders for personality reasons. — AT (@primediscussion) April 26, 2025

“Shedeur Sanders & Angel Reese have the audacity to be unapologetically black and exude confidence. I pray they never stop,” another fan reacted.

Shedeur Sanders & Angel Reese have the audacity to be unapologetically black and exude confidence. I pray they never stop. — Courtney Nyala 🧚🏿‍♀️ (@_itsyagirlcourt) April 25, 2025

Shedeur reacted to the good news with a simple post, “Thank you GOD.”