The surprising slide of QB Shedeur Sanders during the 2025 NFL Draft was one of the biggest stories of draft weekend. Sanders stayed in the headlines on Saturday because of a prank call he received during the draft. It appears that the NFL is investigating the matter.

The NFL is looking into how Shedeur Sanders' private NFL-only phone number was leaked and used for a prank call, per Ari Meirov.

In the prank call, the caller pretended to be Saints general manager Mickey Loomis. The call occurred during the beginning of the second round of the draft, with the Saints on the clock. New Orleans was one of the expected landing spots for Sanders, which made the prank call more believable. However, the caller quickly ended the conversation, saying “you'll have to wait a little longer.”

Shortly afterward, the Saints picked QB Tyler Shough with the 40th overall pick.

The Browns eventually drafted Sanders with the 144th overall pick.

There is one rumor floating around social media that explains how this prank could happen. The rumor suggests that Jax Ulbrich, who is the son of Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich, was allegedly behind the prank call. One video posted online that shows the caller's side of the conversation has one boy in the background who, according to the theory, appears to be Jax Ulbrich.

Jax Ulbrich has since deleted his social media accounts, including his Instagram account.

It is possible that Ulbrich could have had access to Shedeur Sanders' NFL-only phone number because of his father's role with the Falcons.

To be clear, Ulbrich's involvement in the prank call is purely speculation. However, that has not stopped NFL fans on social media from latching onto the theory.

Now that the NFL is investigating the situation, fans can expect a more authoritative report on the situation in the coming weeks.