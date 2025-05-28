Though his NFL career is officially over, there's one game that still comes back to haunt Julio Jones even into retirement: Super Bowl 51.

That's right, after watching his team turn in the best season of his career, catapulted in no small part by 1,409 yards and six touchdowns in only 14 games by the seven-time Pro Bowler, Jones had to watch on in horror as Bill Belichick's New England Patriots turned in one of the greatest comebacks in Super Bowl history, winning the game 34-28 after being down 21-3 at halftime.

And the worst part for Jones? He largely had to watch the game as a spectator, instead of a major contributor.

Discussing the game on his Legacy Locker Room podcast with Roddy White and Harry Douglas, Jones noted that what bums him most about the game is his lack of production, recording just four catches in arguably the most important game of his career.

“Man, about the Super Bowl, I have yet to go back and watch it. Yeah, I haven't seen the game. I haven't went back to watch the game. And, too, like, for me, just, like, in that game, it was just, like, I had four opportunities in that game. In that whole game, too, though,” Julio Jones declared.

“Like, all this, you know, what I've done, and, you know, as a team, and we got to the Super Bowl, it was just, like, I had four opportunities. I had four opportunities, though, the whole game. That's insane. I had four targets in the Super Bowl. But, you know, again, I did what was asked of me, and s**t, never would've.”

Now granted, it's not like Jones did nothing with his four targets, as he brought in all four for 87 yards but in the previous contest against the Green Back Packers, Jones caught nine of the 12 targets thrown his way for 180 yards and two touchdowns, which is now considered one of the best games of his career.

While far more went wrong in the Super Bowl than the number of targets to any one player, it's understandable that Jones would feel underwhelmed by the number of balls thrown his way, as he certainly believes he could have maintained the lead with a few more big games. What would Jones' legacy have looked like with a big game and a win in Super Bowl 51? Unfortunately, fans will never know.