The Atlanta Falcons’ draft preparation includes tough roster choices. That includes a veteran signal-caller. However, the Falcons’ latest decision resulted in a defender landing in free agency, according to a post on X by Mike Garafolo.

“The #Falcons are not tendering DL Sam Roberts as a restricted free agent. The former sixth-round pick of the #Patriots, whom Atlanta signed off the #Panthers’ practice squad last September, will be an unrestricted free agent.”

A four-year veteran, Roberts found it tough to earn playing time on the defensive line. He appeared in only 20 games over four seasons and made just two starts.

Falcons' defense faces challenges

The 27-year-old Roberts spent time on injured reserve in 2025 because of ankle and knee injuries. For the year, he totaled 18 tackles with two quarterback hits and a sack.

A sixth-round pick of the Patriots, Roberts played for the Panthers in 2024 before the Falcons grabbed him off their practice squad in 2025.

A bigger concern for the Falcons is the status of edge rusher James Pearce Jr. He faces a possible NFL suspension because of five felony charges. But Pearce has maintained his innocence, according to AP News.

“Mr. Pearce maintains his innocence and urges the public to understand that while allegations have the power to shape a narrative, that it is hardly the full, complete story,” Pearce’s attorney, Jacob Nunez, said in a statement released to The Associated Press. “We look forward to vigorously defending our client and remain confident that he will continue contributing positively to both his team and the community he serves so well.”

The Falcons’ current starting linebacker group has Jalon Walker and Pearce on the outsides. They surround the three starting down linemen: Zach Harrison, Ruke Orhorhoro, and David Onyemata.

Roberts was listed as third string at right defensive end, behind Onyemata and Brandon Dorlus, according to ESPN.