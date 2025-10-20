The Atlanta Falcons could not get the job done on the road as they bowed to the San Francisco 49ers, 20-10, at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. The Falcons looked to win a third consecutive game, but their offense sputtered against the shorthanded hosts.

The Falcons only scored twice on nine drives, including getting blanked in the fourth quarter. Michael Penix Jr. had a strong performance in the first half, but he failed to up the ante after the break, allowing the 49ers to run away with the victory.

Penix went 21-of-38 for 241 yards and a touchdown. He got sacked twice.

After the game, the second-year quarterback said it was unacceptable for the Falcons to lose the way they did, especially with their depth.

“We have too many good players on this team to not find a way (to win),” said Penix, as quoted by Falcons reporter Tori McElhaney.

The 49ers did not have key players Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa, Ricky Pearsall, and Fred Warner due to injuries, but the Falcons still lost, dropping their third loss in six outings.

Atlanta, which lost Divine Deable to a forearm injury in the first half, only had 62 rushing yards and committed six penalties.

The Falcons' defense also left much to be desired, giving up 324 total yards, including 201 from Christian McCaffrey, who also scored two touchdowns. It was his first 200-yard game from scrimmage since 2019.

Penix, meanwhile, was seen going to the medical tent toward the end of the game after getting hit multiple times. Falcons coach Raheem Morris, however, didn't sound too concerned about his signal-caller's health.

“Obviously, we’ve got to let him go get evaluated. He gave me the thumbs up on the sideline when we were asking him, so he was OK to finish. We’ll see where he is tomorrow,” said Morris in the postgame conference.

The Falcons will return to action in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins.