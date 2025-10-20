Injured linebacker Fred Warner was on hand at Levi's Stadium to witness the San Francisco 49ers beat the Atlanta Falcons, 20-10, despite a depleted lineup on Sunday.

Warner, who dislocated his ankle in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is one of the several key players of the 49ers in sickbay. Others include quarterback Brock Purdy, defensive end Nick Bosa, and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, among others. Still, the 49ers found a way to defeat the Falcons and improved to 5-2.

After the game, Warner, who was on a scooter, was in high spirits, dapping up every teammate as they headed back to the locker room, as shown in the video posted by NBC on X.

“A real one,” read the caption.

A real one.

It's great to see the 28-year-old Warner making his presence felt despite not playing on the field. It showed that even a sidelined player can have a positive impact if he continues to be fully engaged with the team.

It is feared that Warner could miss the remainder of the season due to his ankle injury. San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, however, said don't be surprised if the four-time Pro Bowler makes a comeback in January.

“He’s a Hall of Famer. First ballot, period. He still has so many years left in the tank. For the season to end the way it did, it’s shameful. But at the same time, we all know Fred, he’s probably gunning to see if he can make it back for a playoff run,” said Saleh in a report from Newsweek's Robert Marvi.

“He’s in great spirits. The surgery went great. He’s going to be around the building the entire time, but I hurt more for Fred than anything else.”

Warner, a four-time All-Pro First Team member, tallied 28 solo tackles and two forced fumbles in six games before suffering the ankle injury.