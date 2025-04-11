As the saga between the Atlanta Falcons and Kirk Cousins continues in regards to his future, another quarterback signing in Joe Flacco to the Cleveland Browns could have indicated that he stays with the team. While the relationship between the Falcons and Cousins has been one fans are wondering about, this NFL insider gives the latest on what's been talked about behind the scenes.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero was a guest host on “The Rich Eisen Show” where he spoke to Ian Rapport about the situation. With Cleveland being a team that was reportedly going after Cousins, the signing of Flacco could have led the team to be “unconvinced” that Atlanta was not going to deal the veteran signal-caller “for a reasonable price.”

“This also signals to me the Browns are unconvinced the Falcons are going to trade Kirk Cousins for a reasonable price,” Pelissero said. “If you think they're going to eventually move him, accept most of the salary, not make the new team take on a huge chunk of that $27.5 this year, and not demand a higher and mid-round pick maybe you wait a little bit longer. But if you get the sense we don’t know if this is ever going to be possible, alright bring in Flacco for $4 million.”

Falcons trading Kirk Cousins is still “possible”

There is no doubt that there was a buzz around the Falcons trading Cousins as it will continue to be a narrative in the offseason, heading into the NFL Draft, and maybe into the regular season. Alert Breet of Sports Illustrated would even theorize that a trade is “possible for draft weekend” off a media session with Atlanta owner Arthur Blank.

“After sitting in on Falcons owner Arthur Blank’s media session at the owners’ meeting, I still think a trade of Kirk Cousins is possible for draft weekend. As we’ve said, Cousins would rather see what teams do in the first round of the draft before accepting a trade. And he can make it so since he has a no-trade clause in his contract,” Breer wrote.

Whatever the case may be, it seems as if the team will go with Michael Penix Jr. as the starter in his second season as Cousins looks for some clarity on his future. The Falcons are looking to improve after finishing 8-9 which put them second in the NFC South.