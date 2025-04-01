The Clevland Browns-Atlanta Falcons trade for quarterback Kirk Cousins is heating up, and at least one NFL insider believes it is likely to happen before the season starts. Dianna Russini of The Athletic is hearing more buzz that a deal for the embattled veteran QB could happen.

“I don't know how far along it is right now. I just know there is enough smoke around this and enough conversations being had that this would not be a surprising move,” Russini said on her Scoop City podcast. “Knowing Kevin Stefanski coached Kirk Cousins when he was in Minnesota, it makes a lot of sense why that would work.”

Based on the conversations I've been hearing, it would not be surprising to see Kirk Cousins end up in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/bqZ1PZi4AJ — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 1, 2025

The Browns obviously need a quarterback as they navigate the final years of the spectacular Deshaun Watson trade failure, and, as for Cousins and the Falcons, the team is moving on with second-year signal-caller Michael Penix Jr., so it makes little sense to have a $40 million, 36-year-old quarterback on the roster this season.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris has already said at the owners' meeting that they will “look into a trade” and that “Atlanta doesn’t expect him to show up for voluntary work this spring,” Russini also reported.

With Watson likely out for the season after an Achilles tendon injury setback, the only QB on the Browns roster heading into the 2025 NFL Draft is Kenny Pickett.

While this trade does make sense for both sides, there are still several hurdles to clear, specifically around compensation.

If the Falcons do trade Cousins, they would take a significant cap hit. To make it worth their while, they would have to get some decent draft capital in return. For the Browns, a team that already gave up a ton of draft capital over the last few seasons for Watson, how much will they be willing to part with for a one to two-year rental, at best?

What would make the deal more enticing to the Falcons is if it happens before the late-April draft so that they could reap some of the rewards immediately.