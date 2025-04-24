The Atlanta Falcons are ready to add some talented players in the 2025 NFL Draft. Atlanta has multiple needs on both sides of the football. One NFL insider believes the Falcons could be willing to make an aggressive trade to add a defensive game-changer in the first round.

Speculation is growing that the Falcons could trade up in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Atlanta desperately needs to add talent on the defensive side of the ball. ESPN's Dan Graziano suggested that the Falcons could be tempted to move up for a defensive lineman.

“That would make life interesting for the Falcons, who are sitting at No. 15 and desperate for defensive help in this draft. Could they try to trade up if the top defensive linemen start flying off the board?” Graziano wrote on Wednesday.

Graziano connected the Falcons with several pass rusher who pique their interest. Those players include Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams, Walter Nolen, Kenneth Grant, Derrick Harmon, James Pearce Jr., Mike Green, and Shemar Stewart.

Atlanta holds the 15th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They are almost guaranteed to have several of these players on the board when they pick at 15.

However, that does not mean they will not be tempted to move up the board.

What could it cost for the Falcons to move up in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft?

If the Falcons decide to trade up in the first round, what kind of price would they have to pay?

This can be a difficult question to answer because it both depends on the potential trade partner and which players are on the board.

For our purposes, let's assume the Falcons want to trade up with the Panthers at eighth overall. The Panthers are already rumored to be willing to take a “discount” to trade down in the first round.

Atlanta would likely need to give up their second-round pick (46th overall) to move up to eighth overall. They could easily demand to get another pick in return, but likely a day three selection.

The Falcons could instead offer a mid-round pick in the future plus their fourth-round pick (118th overall) to move up.

Either way, it will depend on which players are on the board when Atlanta wants to make their move.