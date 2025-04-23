The Carolina Panthers are in an interesting phase of their rebuild. Carolina showed some signs of improvement in 2024, winning five games and finally finding an identity under head coach Dave Canales. Carolina needs to continue building the roster during the 2025 NFL Draft. It appears that they are willing to move around the board.

The Panthers may be willing to take a “discount” to trade down in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, per Albert Breer.

“My understanding is they’re willing to take a discount to move down in an effort to try to build up their war chest of picks,” Breer wrote. “It’s interesting, too, because Carolina isn’t hurting for volume with two fourths and three fifths.”

The Panthers currently hold the eighth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. In total, they have nine selections in the draft.

Carolina is reportedly eager to acquire both future picks and additional selections in this year's draft.

“For the Panthers, it’s an effort to try and build up more capital for Day 2, where the strength of this year’s draft is, and/or 2026, with the knowledge that, this year, there might not be a huge difference from the eighth pick to the 18th selection,” Breer concluded.

The Panthers publicly showed signs of being willing to trade down as early as last week.

Should the Panthers trade out of the eighth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Panthers certainly sound willing to trade down in the first round. But is it the right move?

Obviously Carolina should not trade down simply because they want to trade down. If they cannot get adequate value for their selection, then they should stick and pick.

That said, it is easy to understand the argument for trading down.

The Panthers have plenty of needs to address, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Adding a platoon of players could help the Panthers get over the hump and become a competitive team.

If the Panthers stick and pick at eighth overall, they will likely select either Jalon Walker or Mykel Williams.

It will be fascinating to see what happens when the Panthers get on the clock on Thursday night.