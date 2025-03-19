There has been quarterback controversy with the Atlanta Falcons ever since they selected Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 pick in the NFL Draft last year, and it only got worse when Kirk Cousins was benched for him at the end of the season.

Now many people are thinking that the Falcons will either trade or cut Cousins, but that doesn't seem like the plan for the organization, according to ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

“The most likely scenario at this moment is quarterback Kirk Cousins and his $27.5 million cap number returning to the Falcons as Michael Penix Jr.'s backup in 2025, per a league source,” Raimondi wrote. “It's hard to rule out a trade over the next few months with a quarterback-needy team, though.”

Cousins has let the Falcons know that he wants to be a starting quarterback somewhere else, and though they listened to his desires, doesn't mean that they will grant them. Cutting or trading Cousins will cost the Falcons a lot of money, and the only way a trade could be enticing is if a draft pick is coming back their way.

Recently, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that there have been trade talks for Cousins around the league, and a third-round pick has been thrown around in those conversations. That would be a big win for the Falcons, especially with their lack of draft capital in this upcoming draft.

For Cousins, he'll most likely go to a team that needs a starter, and despite how last season ended, he still is capable enough of helping a team win games.

As of now, it looks like if nothing on the trade front intensifies, the Falcons are willing to keep Cousins as the QB2 on the team. That may not be in the best interest of Cousins, but the Falcons are trying to do what's best for their organization.