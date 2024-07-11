The Colorado football team is one of the hardest to make predictions for in 2024-2025, considering their hot start to last season and the way they fizzled out in the second half.

The Buffaloes will be led by one of the most polarizing figures in sports, Deion Sanders, who had a surprising take on the NFL futures of his two most recognizable players.

The Deion Sanders takes came amid the latest way-too-early, bold predictions for the Colorado football team as a whole. Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders was ranked as the best QB in College Football 25, the NCAA football video game coming out soon from EA Sports.

Deion Sanders has not proven he is a Big 12 championship caliber football coach just yet, but one thing's for sure: he does not lack confidence in his players.

Sanders Talks At Big 12 Media Day

Sanders seemed to take offense to reporter Pete Thamel's comment that he “plans to win this year” at Big 12 Media Day on Wednesday, with Sanders firing back that winning should be expected.

He also had strong words for his son's talent at the quarterback position.

“Every pro team knows that he can spin it,” Sanders said about Shedeur at the quarterback position, adding that he doesn't necessarily need to throw for 4-5,000 yards to have a successful season in Boulder.

Thamel brought up that Sanders mentioned both Shedeur Sanders and his star cornerback Travis Hunter could be top five picks, to which Sanders replied, “They could be one and two.”

The full interview was shared on Thamel's X page on Wednesday.

Fans React To Colorado Football Coach Sanders On X

Fans seemed taken aback by Coach Deion Sanders' surprising words on X.

“Which dispensary is he visiting in Colorado?” one fan asked.

“Interviewing a coach who will win five games this year is different,” another fan added.

“Nothing wrong with a coach hyping up his players,” another account added.

Deion Sanders' top two players will have a chance to quiet the doubters this fall as they enter the Big 12 Conference, a league that is now being seen as a far easier conference to win, especially with elite programs Texas and Oklahoma off to the SEC this year to compete with Alabama, Georgia and other top programs.