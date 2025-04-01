The Atlanta Falcons broke out of their three-year streak of holding the eighth overall selection. They won't pick within the top 10 during the 2025 NFL Draft.

General manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris still hold a first round pick within the top 20, though. Both men need to nail the No. 15 selection and the limited amount of '25 picks to ensure Atlanta has a bright future ahead.

But the Falcons could still alter the draft. Atlanta trades Kirk Cousins to the Tennessee Titans in one proposal. Even Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons got called a Falcons trade target ahead of the draft.

Atlanta, though, stays pat at 15th overall in turning to the Pro Football Focus mock draft simulator. Fontenot and Morris rebuild the defense and hand Michael Penix Jr. a late weapon. Here are the five heading to Atlanta off the mock simulation.

Round 1, Pick 15: S Malaki Starks, Georgia

The Falcons roll with a local star to launch their five-man draft. And lure in a long-awaited safety need.

Starks rises as the top safety of this draft class. Morris will love his high field IQ and versatility.

Morris thrived with versatile DBs before — a la Jalen Ramsey when he was Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator. But Atlanta finally lands an impact safety here while breaking out of its streak of taking offensive talent first.

Round 2, Pick 46: Edge Landon Jackson, Arkansas

Atlanta adds one more Southeastern Conference prospect. This time the NFL Combine star Jackson.

The towering Arkansas edge rusher drew loud cheers for his vertical in Indianapolis. He then blazed his 40-yard dash in 4.68.

The 6-foot-7 Jackson must improve his bend after getting past blockers. But the Falcons need to improve their pass rush after no one surpassed 6.5 sacks last year. Jackson can reignite the pass rush.

Round 4, Pick 118: CB Nohl Williams, California

The GM and head coach refuse to break off from addressing a defense that ranked 23rd in yards and scoring. They grab ball-hawking help in a big way.

Atlanta lands the nation's leading interceptions leader out of Berkeley. Morris should especially love Williams' film against Miami — which saw him pick off potential top overall pick Cam Ward despite the loss.

Williams' 4.5 40 time shouldn't scare off Morris, who's a longtime DB coach. Morris rarely turns down pick kings. He gets one here in the fourth round.

Round 7, Pick 218: DT Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Georgia

See the trend here with Atlanta's selections? Defensive rebuild is the theme.

Ingram-Dawkins is less experienced compared to his heralded Georgia defensive teammates. He'll look undersized inside with his 276-pound frame.

But he brings a potential high-ceiling after running a 4.86 in Indy. His disruptive first step will attract Morris. The head coach and new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will need to teach him more hand moves to emerge as a possible sleeper pick.

Round 7, Pick 242: WR LaJohntay Wester, Colorado

The Falcons wrap up their draft by handing Penix Jr., Bijan Robinson, Drake London and company a new offensive addition. And one who built his own impressive resume in Boulder while in the shadow of Travis Hunter.

Wester bolsters the inside receiver room here. He possesses the top end speed to immediately stress safeties and linebackers in coverage. Wester even brings value as a punt return specialist.

Both his slot work and special teams background gives him a chance to make the final roster.