The offseason in Flowery Branch has already been crazy, and general manager Ian Cunningham has gone all in. Hiring Kevin Stefanski as the new head coach meant a significant change in how the offense operated. It meant a commitment to a structured, highly efficient, play-action-heavy attack. But the real fireworks came with the revamping of the quarterback room, adding Tua Tagovailoa with Michael Penix Jr for a future QB battle.

It is a fascinating dynamic, but one demanding specific weaponry on the perimeter. Drake London remains a formidable presence, Kyle Pitts continues to be a mismatch nightmare, and Bijan Robinson is among the best running backs in the league. Still, Stefanski’s offense thrives on depth and versatility at receiver. If the Falcons want to maximize this quarterback room and dominate the NFC South, they need to give them as many weapons as possible.

They need Denzel Boston from Washington. Fontenot needs to call the Arizona Cardinals and pull off a crazy but smart trade-up in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft to get him.

Securing a Premier Target

Let's look at how this proposed blockbuster would work. As the draft board falls, it's very unlikely that a player like Denzel Boston will fall to the Falcons' natural spot in the middle to late second round. Teams know very well how rare it is for someone to be as big, jump high, and be able to get off the line of scrimmage quickly as he is. He is a prototypical ‘X' receiver who wins in isolation, making him a hot commodity for receiver-needy teams in the top half of the round.

Go to Arizona. Monti Ossenfort, the general manager of the Cardinals, has a history of loving to get future draft picks and moving up and down the board with ease. The Falcons need to take advantage of this trend. Atlanta can get Arizona to drop back a few spots and get a valuable asset by packaging their own second-round pick in 2026 with a fourth-round pick in 2027.

Some traditionalists might not like giving up a future mid-round pick to move up in the second round to get a receiver. They will argue about the value of each position and how to keep their draft picks. This isn't a rebuilding team, though. This franchise has made it clear they want to win now by hiring Stefanski. On Day 2 of the draft, you don't change your brain trust and quarterback room to play it safe.

Boston has a huge catch radius and is great at catching passes when they are contested. He showed during his college career that he could high-point the football and win in the red zone. He is the key that unlocks the full potential of Stefanski's route ideas. He makes defenses respect the boundary and opens up the middle of the field.

Elevating the Quarterback Room Under Kevin Stefanski

The genius of drafting Denzel Boston is that he makes the best of the strengths of the quarterbacks who are currently throwing passes in Atlanta. Kevin Stefanski is great at using pre-snap motion and big groups of players to set up good matchups. He needs a receiver who can win one-on-one matchups on the outside every time he calls a deep play-action shot.

Timing and anticipation are everything for Tua Tagovailoa. When throwing to receivers who know how to space themselves, Tagovailoa is probably the most accurate rhythm passer in the NFL. He expects his receiver to be exactly where the playbook says when he hits the back of his drop. Tagovailoa is the best at taking advantage of the precise throwing windows that Boston's polished route-running creates. Boston can run the deep digs, quick slants, and boundary comebacks that keep Tagovailoa in a rhythm and keep the chains moving.

What about Michael Penix Jr., though? This is where the offensive synergy really starts to show. Penix and Boston already know each other well from their time at the University of Washington together. When the offense stalled, Penix trusted Boston to go up and make plays during the Huskies' amazing runs. If Penix starts or if Stefanski uses him to stretch the field, having a reliable target like Boston lets the quarterback play quickly. Penix has an absolute howitzer, and Boston tracks the long ball with great skill.

In the end, the NFL is a race to get guns. The Falcons have put a lot of money into their quarterbacks and coaches. Now is the time to give them the final touch. It might seem like a lot to give up a second-round pick and a fourth-round pick in 2027 to get Denzel Boston from the Cardinals. But for a team that wants to win the Lombardi Trophy, this is the kind of move that turns contenders into champions.