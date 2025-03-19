The Baltimore Ravens find themselves at another crucial juncture in their roster-building process following the initial wave of 2025 free agency. With a strong core that has consistently competed in the AFC, the team is looking to refine and reinforce rather than undergo a full rebuild. Baltimore’s draft approach is always heavily analyzed. GM Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh have built a reputation for uncovering value in every round. Using Pro Football Network’s (PFN) simulator, we conducted a five-round mock draft to explore how the Ravens can optimize their selections and address key roster needs.

Retaining Ronnie Stanley Was a Game-Changer

For a brief moment, it seemed like left tackle Ronnie Stanley might test the open market. This would have made retaining him significantly more challenging. However, the Ravens successfully secured a new deal with their cornerstone lineman before free agency officially kicked off. This was a huge win for Baltimore’s front office. Sure, the team did part ways with versatile offensive lineman Patrick Mekari and cornerback Brandon Stephens. However, ensuring Lamar Jackson’s blindside remains protected helps mitigate the impact of those losses.

The addition of DeAndre Hopkins also brings intrigue to Baltimore’s receiving corps. Yes, he is no longer the dominant All-Pro he once was. That said, Hopkins remains a dependable target who can provide stability in critical moments. Meanwhile, backup QB Cooper Rush offers valuable depth as an insurance policy for Jackson, especially with the grueling late-season schedule in colder conditions. With these moves setting the foundation, the upcoming draft will be instrumental in addressing roster gaps and reinforcing the team’s Super Bowl aspirations.

Here we'll try to look at the Baltimore Ravens 5-round post-free agency frenzy 2025 NFL mock draft, per PFN simulator.

Round 1, Pick 27: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

With Ronnie Stanley locked in at left tackle, the Ravens turn their focus to fortifying the interior offensive line. Grey Zabel is a high-level athlete with the flexibility to play both guard and center. A true five-position lineman, he possesses everything except elite arm length but compensates with technique and physicality. Zabel is a natural fit as a starting center or guard, particularly in a zone-blocking scheme. And yet, his skill set allows him to thrive in multiple run-game concepts. Given Baltimore’s identity of winning in the trenches, Zabel’s ability to dominate defenders makes him a seamless first-round selection. He has plug-and-play potential at guard with All-Pro upside.

Round 2, Pick 59: Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State

Baltimore’s secondary remains one of its strongest units. However, in an AFC packed with elite quarterbacks, adding more talent in the defensive backfield is a necessity. Azareye’h Thomas is a long, rangy cornerback with top-tier ball skills and impressive closing speed. He thrives in press-man coverage, showing natural movement skills and strong playmaking instincts. Yes, he needs to add strength in certain areas. That said, his intelligence and versatility allow him to project as a scheme-flexible CB2 in the NFL. The Ravens saw firsthand in the postseason how crucial secondary depth can be. Thomas provides both immediate nickel and dime contributions and long-term starter potential.

Round 3, Pick 91: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

Tight ends have long been a staple of Baltimore’s offensive game plan. Mason Taylor fits the prototype of a Ravens playmaker. Still developing his strength and refining his game, Taylor profiles as a TE2/3 in his current form. He is primarily a move tight end who operates as a receiving threat away from the line of scrimmage. If he bulks up, he could become a more well-rounded contributor. Given Baltimore’s frequent use of two- and three-tight-end sets, Taylor would provide another big-bodied target. This makes him an intriguing addition to the offense.

Round 4, Pick 129: Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State

Recognizing the value of a deep secondary, the Ravens double down at cornerback by selecting Jacob Parrish. The Kansas State standout plays with a fiery edge. He also shows sharp instincts and the versatility to line up both outside and in the slot. Parrish’s agility, fluidity, and recovery speed make him an ideal nickel defender at the pro level. He has the potential to emerge as a starting-caliber slot corner and a key defensive contributor. With Baltimore’s strong track record of developing defensive backs, Parrish could become a difference-maker sooner rather than later.

Round 5, Pick 158: Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame

Notre Dame has long been a factory for disciplined, fundamentally sound defenders. Jack Kiser is the latest example. Kiser projects as a solid two-down linebacker at the next level. He brings strong instincts and physicality to the position. He also shined on special teams, earning the Fighting Irish’s 2023 Special Teams Player of the Year honors. That's an attribute that will immediately boost his value in the NFL. However, concerns about his age and athletic ceiling could limit his growth. This makes him a depth piece and special teams ace rather than a future star.

Round 5, Pick 176: Teddye Buchanan, LB, California

Teddye Buchanan stands out as one of the best coverage linebackers in a deep draft class. That makes him an excellent Day 3 find. Yes, his run defense needs refinement. However, his ability to elevate a team’s pass coverage unit from day one is undeniable. His range, instincts, and play recognition skills make him a natural fit in passing situations. Buchanan has the potential to carve out a long career in the NFL and, with continued development, could evolve into a true impact player in the heart of a defense.

Final Thoughts

The Ravens have built a reputation for drafting well, and this five-round haul aligns with their philosophy of adding high-upside talent to key areas of need. With Zabel strengthening the offensive line, Thomas and Parrish bolstering the secondary, and Taylor providing another weapon for Lamar Jackson, Baltimore is setting itself up for another deep playoff run. Kiser and Buchanan add depth and versatility to the defense, particularly on special teams, where the Ravens have historically excelled. While there are still roster holes to address, this draft class ensures Baltimore remains one of the AFC’s most formidable contenders heading into the 2025 season.