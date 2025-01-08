The Baltimore Ravens (12-5) and Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) are set for their rubber match, this time in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. The two teams split their regular-season series, but Baltimore’s dominant 34-17 win in Week 16 ultimately secured them the AFC North crown.

With that victory, the Ravens earned the right to host the Steelers again at M&T Bank Stadium—the same place they took the division lead. Adding to Baltimore’s confidence is Pittsburgh’s four-game losing streak, which sets up favorably for a Ravens team eager to meet expectations after falling short in recent seasons during the postseason.

Lamar Jackson, a multiple-time MVP winner and a contender for another this year, is determined to lead Baltimore to the Super Bowl. Last season seemed like their best chance, but the Ravens fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, despite playing at home.

That loss has lingered for Jackson, the Ravens, and their fans, who feel like they’ve been unable to clear the final hurdle. This year, Baltimore knows they can’t afford to be eliminated in the Wild Card round—especially by their division rival.

With that in mind, let’s dive into our Ravens bold predictions against the Steelers in the Wild Card round.

Lamar Jackson rushes for two touchdowns, throws for another

Lamar Jackson is just 2-4 in the playoffs, but he has an opportunity to start improving that record with a win over the Steelers in the Wild Card round.

Critics argue that the postseason spotlight becomes too big for Jackson, causing him to underperform. There’s some merit to that argument, as his playoff passer rating currently sits at 75.7, with 1,324 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions.

This season, Jackson threw an interception in each of the two matchups against Pittsburgh. Notably, he didn’t rush for a touchdown in either game, though he did throw for four combined scores.

Expect Jackson to flip the script in this rubber match. Look for him to rush for two touchdowns and throw for another–even if he's without Zay Flowers–making a statement as he leads the Ravens in their postseason opener.

Derrick Henry has at least 100 yards rushing and a touchdown

As expected, the signing of Derrick Henry has been instrumental for the Ravens this season. Henry, who ranks second in the league in rushing, has helped propel Baltimore to the No. 1 total offense and No. 3 scoring offense in the NFL.

Henry hasn’t seen the postseason since 2021 with the Titans, but he brings valuable experience with seven playoff games under his belt, including an AFC Championship Game appearance. In the postseason, he’s averaged 183 yards per game at 4.7 yards per carry with four touchdowns.

In the first matchup against the Steelers this season, Pittsburgh held him to just 65 yards and a touchdown while also forcing a fumble. However, in their more recent meeting a couple of weeks ago, Henry dominated, rushing for 162 yards, though he didn’t find the end zone.

This time, expect a more balanced performance from Henry, with at least 100 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Ravens defense causes at least two turnovers

The Ravens’ defense hasn’t quite lived up to the standard of past Baltimore units this season. Their rankings have been all over the place, boasting the league’s best rushing defense but ranking near the bottom (31st) against the pass.

They’ve also struggled in the takeaway department, finishing near the bottom of the league with just 17 turnovers forced this season. However, this is the playoffs, where momentum can shift in an instant. Notably, the Ravens have forced three turnovers against Pittsburgh in their previous two matchups this season and have six in their last four games.

Expect Baltimore to build on that success, forcing two more turnovers in Sunday’s Wild Card game.

Ravens beat Steelers, holding them to 10 points or less

Since Week 15, the Steelers have struggled to put points on the board, a major factor in their current four-game losing streak. During this stretch, Pittsburgh has averaged just 14.2 points per game, scoring as little as 10 points in a game.

If the Ravens jump out to an early lead, it will force the Steelers offense into a position where they’ll need to make plays—a situation they’ve recently shown they aren’t built for. With Baltimore’s lethal rushing attack and Lamar Jackson’s arm, the Ravens should have no trouble putting points on the board, forcing this matter.

However, this game will ultimately come down to the Ravens’ defense. Expect them to hold the Steelers to 10 points or fewer.

Baltimore takes the rubber match against Pittsburgh and advances to the divisional round.