The Baltimore Ravens play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night for an AFC North Wildcard matchup. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Steelers-Ravens prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Steelers-Ravens Last Game – Matchup History

These two teams split the season series. Most recently, the Ravens beat the Steelers in Baltimore 34-17.

Overall Series: The Steelers lead the all-time series 36-26.

Here are the Steelers-Ravens NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

AFC Wild Card Odds: Steelers-Ravens Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers: +9.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +420

Baltimore Ravens: -9.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -560

Over: 44.5 (-102)

Under: 44.5 (-120)

How to Watch Steelers vs. Ravens

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: Prime Video

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Lamar Jackson is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL. However, the Steelers were able to make Jackson struggle. Pittsburgh held Jackson to just 207 passing yards in both games they played him, and he has combined to complete just 55.4 percent of his passes against the Steelers. Along with that, the Steelers have picked off Jackson twice. That does not seem like a lot, but Jackson threw just four interceptions all season. The Steelers gave up fewer points per game than the Ravens this season, and they were fourth in interceptions. If Pittsburgh can keep playing tough, and make Jackson uncomfortable, they will cover the spread.

One thing to take away from Pittsburgh's win over the Ravens earlier this season is the time of possession. If you want to beat the Ravens, you have to keep Lamar Jackson off the field. In their first matchup, the Steelers held the ball for almost 13 minutes longer than the Ravens. They were able to run the clock and move downfield. Now, Pittsburgh did need six field goals from Chris Boswell to win, but their ability to keep Baltimore's offense off the field was the reason they won.

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread/Win

Lamar Jackson had an MVP-caliber season. Jackson finished the season with 4,172 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. Those numbers ranked sixth and second, and only Justin Hebert threw fewer interceptions among quarterbacks with at least 300 pass attempts. He was also able to run for 915 yards and four touchdowns. Jackson is the difference maker for Baltimore, and he is the reason for the Ravens' success. If he plays as he did all season, Baltimore will win with ease.

You can not mention the Ravens without talking about Derrick Henry. Henry was second in the NFL in carries, and second in rushing yards. Henry had 1,921 yards on the ground to go along with a league-leading 16 rushing touchdowns. Against the Steelers this season, Henry has averaged 6.1 yards per carry, and he has scored once. When Henry gets going, nobody can stop him. If he has a good game, the Steelers are going to be in trouble.

Baltimore plays some very good defense. They allowed the 10th-fewest yards per game this season, and ninth-fewest points. In their two games against Pittsburgh, the Ravens allowed just 17, and 18 points. They were able to shut down Russell Wilson, and they sacked him seven times in the two games. Along with that, the Steelers had just 303, and 315 total yards of offense in the two games. If they can have another good defensive game against Pittsburgh, the Ravens will have a chance to cover the spread.

Final Steelers-Ravens Prediction & Pick

The Steelers started 8-2, but finished the season 2-5. Baltimore, on the other hand, finished the season 5-1. The Ravens are the better team, and they are at home for this playoff game. I will take the Ravens to cover the spread.

Final Steelers-Ravens Prediction & Pick: Ravens -9.5 (-115)