With the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Chicago Bears in a Week 8 matchup, the question remains about the injury status of star quarterback Lamar Jackson. As the Ravens signal-caller logged another practice session on Thursday, Jackson got another encouraging update on Friday.

According to Jeff Zrebic of The Athletic, he would report that Jackson was once again on the practice field on Friday, though offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley didn't practice, despite being a full participant the whole week.

“Lamar Jackson (hamstring) was on practice field for third straight day,” Zrebic wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Only Raven not practicing was LT Ronnie Stanley, who has been full participant this week.”

Jackson has missed the last two games for Baltimore, as head coach John Harbaugh was asked on Wednesday if he could reveal what the chances are that the quarterback could play against the Bears. Harbaugh was unable to give the media an exact number or prediction on what the chances look like, saying that “it's part of the process.”

“It's hard to put a number on it. It's part of the process now,” Harbaugh said, according to ESPN. “I really don't have any shareable injury intelligence for you at this point.”

Ravens' Lamar Jackson and his comfort level will be key to return

While fans lock in their bold predictions for the Ravens' upcoming game against the Bears, the team is looking to get back in the win column as they are in the midst of a four-game losing streak. In the four games that Jackson has played in this season, the 28-year-old has thrown for 869 yards, along with 10 touchdowns and one pick.

Baltimore offensive coordinator Todd Monken would also speak about the possibility of Jackson playing on Sunday, where he would say it all comes down to the comfort level of the star, according to The Chicago Tribune.

“It’s the player that really has to feel comfortable going out there and putting themselves in a position to play. If he says he’s ready to go, I’m ready to go,” Monken said.

At any rate, the Ravens are currently 1-5, which puts them last in the AFC North. As with a lot of ground to cover, the team is sure to want Jackson to come back and start a winning streak against the Bears on Sunday.