While the Baltimore Ravens play the Chicago Bears for a Week 8 matchup, the fanbase is still wondering if they will see the return of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, as he's missed the past two games with a hamstring injury. Fortunately for them, there is hope as Jackson returned to practice on Wednesday for the Ravens and participated once again on Thursday.

This is no doubt positive news, though, as reported by Jamison Henley, Jackson “will be limited again” as he is still recovering from the hamstring issue suffered earlier in the season.

“Ravens QB Lamar Jackson practiced for a second straight day, but it looks like he will be limited again on Thursday,” Henley wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Jackson has been dealing with a right hamstring injury.”

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh would speak after Wednesday's practice and was asked about the chances of Jackson playing Sunday, though it did not lead to a straightforward answer.

“It's hard to put a number on it. It's part of the process now,” Harbaugh said, according to ESPN. “I really don't have any shareable injury intelligence for you at this point.”

In the four games played this season, Jackson has thrown for 869 yards, along with 10 touchdowns and one pick.

Ravens' John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson's presence back at practice

As fans make their bold predictions for the Ravens' upcoming matchup against the Bears, there is no denying that one's opinion on the outcome of the game would change if Jackson were playing or not. Despite the limited participation, Jackson's presence made Harbaugh happy, according to NFL.com.

“It was good, it was good,” Harbaugh said. “I was happy with all the guys, seeing everybody out there. We got a lot of guys out there. So that was great.”

Another aspect that Harbaugh would not divulge too much on is the backup quarterback if Jackson were not to play.

“There's no value to be making any comments on that,” Harbaugh said. “We don't need to put the information out there, really.”

It would be between Cooper Rush and Tyler Huntley, who both got playing time in the team's 17-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday. Baltimore is looking to turn its season around as it currently has a 1-5 record and tries to snap their four-game losing streak as it takes on the Bears on Sunday.