The Baltimore Ravens are experiencing a wave of injuries this season as the franchise is struggling with a 1-5 record. On Thursday, the organization made a roster move to bring veteran edge rusher Carl Lawson to the team.

Reports indicate that Lawson, who is 30 years old, is signing to join the Ravens' practice squad, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. It appears Baltimore plans to eventually call him up to the active roster.

“Free agent DE Carl Lawson will be added to the Ravens' practice squad. Lawson had five sacks in 15 games for the Cowboys last year. The Ravens will need to get him ramped up quickly.”

The last time Lawson played came in the 2024-25 campaign, where he appeared in 15 games for the Dallas Cowboys. He ended the season with 15 combined tackles (seven solo), five sacks, and a forced fumble. Carl Lawson mainly served as a rotational option as a defensive end.

However, the former fourth-round pick has not participated in a game or practice since January 2025. So, Lawson is taking a spot on the practice squad to practice and prepare in case the Ravens need to call him up to the active roster. When that will be is yet to be determined.

In the meantime, the Ravens are set to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8. Baltimore had a much-needed bye in Week 7. The team is hoping to snap its four-game losing streak on Sunday. Lamar Jackson's status is still up in the air. Look for more updates regarding the Ravens, as the franchise aims to right the ship in the back half of the regular season.