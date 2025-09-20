The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for one of Week 3's marquee showdowns, a Monday Night Football test against the Detroit Lions. Coming off a dominant victory over the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore looks like an AFC contender once again, but for this game, the key will be whether Lamar Jackson and company can exploit Detroit's defensive gaps and keep their momentum alive.

Historically, the Ravens have owned this matchup, winning six of seven all-time meetings, and oddsmakers still favor them heading into the primetime contest.

But the Ravens are facing a real problem right now: they are ruling out DL Nnamdi Madubuike for Monday night's game vs. the Lions due to a neck injury, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 26-year-old defensive lineman has been an anchor up front, so his absence reshapes Baltimore's rotation.

The Ravens will need to lean on new and young depth pieces to hold the line, but losing Madubuike's presence against a balanced Lions offense makes the challenge far steeper.

Jackson, if he maintains consistency, can remain the centerpiece of Baltimore's attack, both with his arm and legs. His ability to create outside the pocket could neutralize Detroit's edge rush, especially if left tackle Ronnie Stanley and the offensive line maintain their strong start.

Derrick Henry will also be looking to rebound after a quiet outing against Cleveland, and if Jackson's mobility opens rushing lanes, the tandem could stress the Lions' defense all night.

But the injury to Madubuike highlights a bigger storyline: Baltimore's defense can't afford setbacks against Jared Goff's passing game. The Lions haven't generated a consistent pass rush this season, but their offense has shown balance with Amon-Ra St. Brown stretching defenses vertically.

Baltimore's secondary will need to tighten coverage while the front seven compensates for Madubuike’s absence. The Ravens' confidence is also bolstered by Lamar Jackson's Monday Night Football track record, 7-2 in primetime, and his history against Detroit, including a 357-yard, three-touchdown performance in their last meeting.

Baltimore's offensive versatility gives them an edge, but stopping Detroit’s rhythm will be the real test. With this, the NFL Power Rankings reflect Baltimore’s ceiling.

After a four-touchdown day from Jackson in Week 2, the Ravens hold the No. 3 spot in ClutchPoints' rankings, right behind the league's top contenders, and much ahead of the No. 7 Lions. To stay there, they’ll need their depth to deliver and Jackson to continue playing like an MVP candidate.