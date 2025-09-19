The Baltimore Ravens head into Week 3 of the NFL Regular Season with a 1-1 record following their thrilling Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills and their Week 2 trouncing of the Cleveland Browns. Up next on the schedule, the Ravens will face one of the NFC's best teams in the Detroit Lions, but a closer look at the matchup reveals the Baltimore Ravens have nothing to be worried about.

The Ravens and Lions have faced each other a total of seven times, the most recent being a 38-6 win for the Baltimore Ravens on October 22, 2023. The Baltimore Ravens lead the overall series 6-1, winning those games by an average point differential of +19. As it stands, the betting odds are giving the Baltimore Ravens -5.5 points and a -280 moneyline to win.

Still, this is the NFL and a team can emerge victorious on any given Sunday. Given the offensive firepower from both teams and the highest projected scoring total (52.5) out of any game this week, we should see the stars making plays on both sides throughout this one. However, what matchup in particular should the Baltimore Ravens exploit in order to succeed against the Detroit Lions?

Baltimore's strengths

The Baltimore Ravens are one of the league's most explosive teams thanks to their one-two punch of quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry. Although Derrick Henry was held to just 23 rushing yards against a stingy Cleveland Browns front, the workhorse running back is in line for a bounce back performance in this one. The Ravens' fourth-ranked offensive line has done a great job of opening holes and protecting Jackson, so expect them to build upon a solid start to this season. Shutting down Lions' DE Aidan Hutchinson will be paramount to keeping Lamar Jackson active and creative with the football.

Lamar Jackson will be the x-factor during this game and his movement in the pocket could eventually open lanes for Derrick Henry later in the game. Jackson scored three total touchdowns with 357 yards through the air the last time he faced the Lions, so his production will be their biggest asset during this game. They still rank fifth league-wide in rushing yards with 141.5/game, facing a Lions team that's surrendering 106 rushing yards per game.

Baltimore's weaknesses

Article Continues Below

The only glaring issue from the Ravens this season has been their late-game defense, particularly in their collapse to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. While the Lions don't have a player of Allen's caliber, they can certainly pile points in a hurry, giving them a great chance to hang in and come back later in the game. The Ravens defense has been able to start fast through their first two games, but this game will be all about sustaining that same intensity on defense through all four quarters.

Furthermore, the Ravens will be hoping to put all three phases of the game together in a complete performance while cutting down on their penalties. The Lions are actually the third most penalized team in the NFL this season, so movement on the Baltimore defensive front could continue to see this newly-coordinated offense struggle to find its footing on the road.

Lastly, the Ravens passing defense is currently second-to-last in the NFL, allowing an average 298.5 yards per game through the air. While this number is slightly skewed thanks to Josh Allen's big performance against them, they can't rest on their laurels knowing the Lions just scored 52 points with 334 yards and five passing touchdowns last week.

Final Notes

Given the history between these two teams, I'd say the betting odds are rightfully in favor of the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson has a way of picking apart defenses with his ability to run and this Lions team has only posted four sacks on the season thus far. They haven't gotten the pressure in the backfield they've been looking for and Jackson is primed to exploit the Detroit defensive front. Jackson is also 7-2 on Monday Night Football in his career.

Lions DB Terrion Arnold has been at the center of some blown coverages for the Lions this season, so the crossing routes between Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman could open up some big shots downfield for Jackson to take chances. Of course, the Ravens will be looking to get out to a hot start against this Lions team, but both teams have shown an ability to be successful on their opening drives. All in all, fans should be in for one of Week 3's best matchups when these two teams square off on Monday Night Football.