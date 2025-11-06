The Baltimore Ravens have been trying their best to climb out of a 1-5 hole in recent weeks, picking up back to back wins over the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins over the last two games. The Ravens still have a lot of ground to make up in the AFC North race but appear to be trending in the right direction as the season reaches its midway point.

Also working in the Ravens' favor is the fact that they are finally starting to get healthy, with quarterback Lamar Jackson recently rejoining the lineup after a hamstring injury and some other key pieces also returning.

In fact, the Ravens' health is now completely clean, per a recent post from the team on X, formerly Twitter.

“Every player was a full practice participant each day,” they posted.

“This is amazing, considering where the #Ravens have been this season,” noted NFL insider Ian Rapoport in a quote tweet.

Indeed, considering the vast amount of injuries that the Ravens have dealt with throughout the 2025 NFL season, it is quite remarkable that they've now reached the point where they have nothing to report on that front.

Can the Ravens complete the comeback?

As previously mentioned, the Baltimore Ravens dug themselves quite a hole to dig out of this year with a 1-5 start, but things are finally starting to trend in a positive direction for a team that had legitimate Super Bowl aspirations entering this season.

Lamar Jackson is back and healthy, looking solid in his return game vs the Dolphins last week, and Baltimore has had an extra three days to prepare for their upcoming game, considering that the Miami clash was a Thursday evening affair.

Now that the defense is healthy, it's certainly not off the table that the Ravens start reeling off some more wins and make what was a lopsided AFC North race suddenly very interesting.

The Ravens will next take the field on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings on the road.