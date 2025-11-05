For the first five weeks of the NFL season, the Baltimore Ravens' defense was laughably bad. They allowed a league-high 177 points over that stretch. That is not a typo. Yes, the proud Ravens defense gave up just over 35 points per game.

But as that side of the ball got healthier, their performance turned around. But that did not stop Baltimore from going out and getting better. The Ravens traded for outside linebacker Dre'Mont Jones at the deadline, sending a conditional fifth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans.

With only days before their Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings, Ravens coach John Harbaugh laid out the team's plans for the veteran pass rusher.

“We absolutely will get him weaved into [the system] right away, and he'll be playing on Sunday.”

That ought to be music to any Baltimore fan's ears. Jones fills a hole after Tavius Robinson landed on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Article Continues Below

The former Titan joins the likes of Kyle Van Noy, David Ojabo, and Mike Green at outside linebacker. That is a spot that might prove to be paramount for Sunday's contest against Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

McCarthy, despite only playing in three games, has rushed the ball 16 times, including two touchdowns. It will be crucial for Jones and Co. to set the edge and prevent the former Michigan Wolverine from getting to the outside in what is expected to be a close game.

The Ravens are favored by four points on the road. But this Vikings team cannot be overlooked. That is something that the Detroit Lions might have done last week. That did not turn out very well, as Minnesota stunned the heavily favored Lions, 27-24.

Jones has been very productive in the NFL since being drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2019. He has 35 sacks in seven seasons, racking up at least 3.5 every year. Before being traded, he had 4.5 sacks this season with 10 pressures and four quarterback knockdowns.