Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey has been fined $46,371 by the NFL for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Chicago Bears wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus during their Week 8 30-16 win at Soldier Field, a play that went unpenalized during the game but was later reviewed and sanctioned by the league.

The incident occurred midway through the fourth quarter of Baltimore’s 30-16 victory. With the Ravens leading 23-13, Zaccheaus caught a short 4-yard pass near the sideline. As the receiver turned upfield, Humphrey quickly closed in and delivered a tackle that appeared to involve the crown of his helmet, making contact with Zaccheaus’ chin or lower facemask, causing the receiver’s head to snap back. No flag was thrown by referee Shawn Smith’s crew, though video review later confirmed the contact was helmet-to-helmet.

The play had situational significance. Had a penalty been called, Chicago would have advanced to the Baltimore 49-yard line. They eventually converted a first down on the drive and kicked a field goal to close the gap to 23-16, but Baltimore’s defense held strong afterward.

Although no penalty was called during the game, the NFL’s postgame review determined that Humphrey violated the league’s rule against impermissible use of the helmet, specifically the “use of helmet/launching” category.

The fine amount, $46,371, corresponds to the second-offense penalty level under the league’s collectively bargained Schedule of Fines. Humphrey had previously been fined earlier in his career for similar infractions, including $22,511 and $45,060 fines during the 2024 season for unnecessary roughness and use of helmet violations.

The fine was one of the largest of Week 8, tied with Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu, who was penalized the same amount for a hip-drop tackle against the Kansas City Chiefs.

This fine added to an expensive week for the Ravens, as the NFL also fined the Ravens $100,000 for procedural issues related to Lamar Jackson’s practice status before the Bears game.

Baltimore (3-5), currently on a two-game winning streak after defeating the Miami Dolphins 28-6 in Week 9, will take on the Minnesota Vikings after their bye week in Week 10.