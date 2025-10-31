Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson didn’t just return; he rewrote a line in the rivalry. The NFL’s official account highlighted a quirky bit of history during Thursday Night Football: most touchdown passes in a player’s first five games against one opponent. George Blanda sits first with 21 against the New York Titans. Jackson moved to second with 18 versus the Miami Dolphins, nudging past Aaron Rodgers’ 17 against the Houston Texans.

On the field, the Baltimore Ravens rolled 28–6 behind a four-touchdown, zero-turnover performance from Jackson, who came back from a hamstring injury and looked surgical from the jump. He finished 18 of 23 for 204 yards and those four scores via the ESPN Box Score, spreading the ball and staying out of harm’s way. Baltimore owned the middle eight and turned the third quarter into cruise control.

Mark Andrews cashed in twice, a 2-yard and a 20-yard touchdown, reminding everyone why that connection plays anywhere, any week. Charlie Kolar and Rashod Bateman added third-quarter TDs as coordinator Todd Monken leaned into quick answers and red-zone precision. Zay Flowers paced the receivers with 64 yards, while Derrick Henry pounded out 119 rushing yards on 19 carries to tilt the script toward closing-time drives.

Article Continues Below

The defense matched the moment. Baltimore forced three takeaways and kept Miami out of the end zone, a clean sheet that made every Jackson throw feel like a dagger. Team splits tell the story as the Ravens won time of possession (31:43), finished 3-for-3 in the red zone, and never coughed it up; the Dolphins went 0-for-3 in the red zone with three turnovers. That’s a scoreboard recipe.

For Miami, Tua Tagovailoa piled up 261 passing yards but no touchdowns and one interception as drives kept sputtering inside the 20. Jaylen Waddle posted 82 receiving yards and was controversially declined a TD, and De’Von Achane added 67 rushing, but empty trips piled up.

The Ravens got their star back and their edge back. And with Jackson now outpacing Rodgers on that leaderboard, the Dolphins probably feel like they’ve seen this movie before, and they know how it ends.