After already making a move to acquire slot cornerback Michael Carter II from the New York Jets, Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles have done it again, making a trade to acquire former Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander from the Baltimore Ravens.

Announcing the move on social media, ESPN's Adam Schefter announced the conditions of the deal and why the Eagles and Ravens were willing to make the rare in-season Saturday afternoon deal.

“A rare in-season Saturday trade: the Ravens are sending former Pro-Bowl CB Jaire Alexander and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Eagles in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick, per sources,” Schefter wrote.

“NFL trades rarely are made on in-season Saturdays. But in this case, with Jaire Alexander being traded today, the Ravens played Thursday night in Miami, and the Eagles are on their bye week. Alexander now is expected to join the Eagles to practice this week.”

Originally joining the Ravens over the summer after a successful – when healthy – career with the Green Bay Packers, Alexander hardly played for Baltimore over his tenure with the team, logging just 61 defensive snaps over two games of action.

Will Alexander instantly transform the Eagles' defensive secondary? Probably not, as his overall defensive grade of 36.9 was the worst mark in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. But he's a Philly native who provides Vic Fangio with another body at outside cornerback who could theoretically take the field on the inside too in dime situations. For the price of a late pick swap, that's a low-risk, high-reward deal that Roseman will do every time.