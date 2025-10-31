The Baltimore Ravens are back in rhythm, and quarterback Lamar Jackson made sure everyone noticed. In a dominant Thursday Night Football showing, the Ravens offense rolled past the Miami Dolphins 28-6, with the dual-threat signal-caller earning his fifth Amazon Prime belt — an award given to the night’s best player.

After missing four games with a hamstring injury, the former two-time MVP (2019, 2023) returned to form, throwing four touchdown passes and leading the Ravens to their second straight win. The NFL on Prime Video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) after the game, capturing the moment that highlighted Jackson’s latest accomplishment.

“A gift suited for the first 5x #TNFonPrime guest ever 🔥”

A gift suited for the first 5x #TNFonPrime guest ever 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SkRB2007kE — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

The post summed up Jackson’s night, one that reestablished Baltimore’s rhythm on both sides of the ball. The Ravens jumped on an early turnover and never looked back, controlling tempo with smart play-calling and explosive execution. The Baltimore offense spread the ball efficiently, as Mark Andrews caught two touchdowns, Charlie Kolar added another, and Rashod Bateman sealed the win with a short red-zone score.

Beyond the numbers, Jackson’s performance symbolized a reset for a team that had stumbled earlier in the year. After starting the season 1-5, the Ravens now sit at 3-5, showing signs of the balanced, confident squad expected entering the season. His timing, pocket awareness, and mobility all returned, sparking belief in the locker room and reminding defenses how dangerous Baltimore can be when everything clicks.

For Jackson, the Amazon Prime belt marked more than just a trophy — it represented a return to health and leadership. With the team trending upward and confidence restored, the Ravens appear ready to make a second-half push built around their star quarterback’s resurgence.