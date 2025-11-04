The Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans have worked out a trade deal just before Tuesday's deadline. Following their huge 28-6 win in Week 9's edition of Thursday Night Football over the Miami Dolphins on the road, the Ravens decided to pull the trigger on a trade that lands Baltimore Tennessee edge rusher Dre’Mont Jones, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“Sources: The #Ravens are trading for #Titans edge Dre’Mont Jones, sending a conditional 5th rounder that could possibly become a fourth-rounder. More defensive help in Baltimore from a player whose has had 4.5 sacks in the last four games,” Rapoport shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

The Ravens and the Titans are moving in opposite directions through Monday. While Baltimore has gained ground of late with two consecutive victories to bolster their chances to earn a spot in the NFL playoffs despite a 1-5 start, the Titans have yet to get it together. Tennessee is on a four-game losing skid and carries just a 1-8 record — the worst in the AFC.

With Pro Bowl defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike done for the rest of the season with a neck injury, Jones can be expected to take over the spot on defense left by Madubuike.

Jones, who will turn 39 years old in January, is playing on an expiring contract, and playing for the Ravens could end up benefiting his stock in the NFL free agency.

Taken in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos as the 71st pick overall of that class, Jones has collected a total of 35.0 sacks and 129 solo tackles with three forced fumbles and 72 quarterback hits through 99 games played. Before signing a one-year deal worth $8.5 million with the Titans, Jones suited up for two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

Jones could help the Ravens' stop unit which is quite lacking in the pass rush department. No one on the team has more than two sacks so far in the 2025 NFL season. And as a team, Baltimore is tied for second-fewest in the league with only 11 sacks. Moreover, the Ravens allow the fourth-highest percentage of opposing drives ending in a score at 48.2 percent.