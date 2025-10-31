The NFL launched an investigation into the Baltimore Ravens after the franchise incorrectly listed quarterback Lamar Jackson's practice participation on October 24. After days of looking into what happened that day, the league announced an official punishment for the organization.

The Ravens are being fined $100,000 for incorrectly listing Jackson's practice participation on October 24, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. After there was some speculation that the organization could have draft capital taken away, the league decided to only slap the team with a fine.

“Sources: the NFL has fined the Baltimore Ravens $100,000 for violating the league’s Injury Report Policy by incorrectly listing quarterback Lamar Jackson’s practice participation status on Friday, October 24.”

It appears the league believes that Jackson's accidental listing on the practice participation was a negligent decision, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Because it is viewed as an accident, the NFL decided that a fine of $100,000 was more than enough.

“Notes: The Ravens fully cooperated with the investigation, which the league determined was the result of negligence and not an attempt to gain a competitive advantage. If the investigation had determined the violation was intentional or competitive in nature, the discipline would have been more significant, including the potential loss of draft picks.”

The Ravens' organization shared an official statement regarding the league's decision. Baltimore agreed with the findings from the NFL and claimed the team will not appeal the $100,000 fine. Instead, the franchise will pay the fine and will simply move forward.

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens. pic.twitter.com/rCazoXRm5I — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 31, 2025

Lamar Jackson returned from a hamstring injury and helped the Ravens defeat the Miami Dolphins 28-6 in Week 8. He ended that contest with 204 passing yards and four touchdowns through the air while completing 78.2% of his pass attempts.

He'll have a chance to put up big numbers again in Week 9 when the Ravens take on the Minnesota Vikings. With the odd practice participation situation behind them, Baltimore can now fully focus on the remainder of the regular season.