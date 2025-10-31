Derrick Henry made NFL history with his strong performance in the Baltimore Ravens' blowout win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.

Going into the matchup, Baltimore had a 2-5 record. They've suffered injuries and inconsistent play throughout the first half of the season, especially when Lamar Jackson sustained a hamstring injury that had him miss a few weeks.

Fortunately for the Ravens, Jackson returned for the Week 9 matchup. This benefitted Henry and the team's run game as Miami's defense needed to focus on multiple players, which proved to be too much for them as the matchup showed.

Henry ended the night with 19 of the squad's 31 carries for 119 yards and one catch for two yards. This performance allowed him to make league history, per NFL+. He became the eighth player in NFL history to reach at least 12,000 career rushing yards and 100 career rushing touchdowns.

How Derrick Henry, Ravens played against Dolphins

Derrick Henry enjoyed a solid night with his co-star Lamar Jackson back as the Ravens torched the Dolphins 28-6.

Baltimore's offense carved up Miami's defense all night, whether it was Jackson's touchdown passes in the red zone or the opposing squad's errors on defense. They had a 14-3 lead at halftime and never looked back, cruising to victory on the road.

Jackson was excellent in his return to the field. He completed 18 passes out of 23 attempts for 204 yards and four touchdowns while rushing five times for 14 yards.

The receiving corps enjoyed Jackson's presence in the passing game. Zay Flowers shined with a solid display of five catches for 64 yards. Isaiah Likely came next with three receptions for 60 yards. Meanwhile, Charlie Kolar, Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman caught six combined passes for 58 yards and four touchdowns.

The Ravens will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. ET.