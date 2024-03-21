The Baltimore Ravens lost one of their best offensive linemen this offseason after letting Morgan Moses go in free agency. It's not an ideal situation for Lamar Jackson or the offense as it could lead to some struggles in the trenches. Despite that, the front office may have finally found its replacement for Moses.

On Thursday, the Ravens officially signed Josh Jones to a contract, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. He's played for the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans in the past. Now he has a new opportunity in Baltimore.

It's more likely that Jones takes on a rotational role. But considering the Ravens lost Morgan Moses, there's a chance Jones competes for a starting job in training camp. Of course, the NFL Draft has yet to take place and it's deep with talent at the offensive tackle position.

Jones was originally drafted by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2020 draft. There were high hopes for him to become a consistent starter. However, after three seasons the team moved on and he landed in Houston to play for the Texans. Throughout his career, Josh Jones has started in 24 games out of a possible 60.

As for the Ravens, the front office was smart to acquire a veteran offensive lineman this early in the offseason. Adding depth to the roster never hurts and who knows? Maybe Josh Jones can be a nice surprise in Baltimore's offensive scheme. Especially now with Derrick Henry in the backfield.

Either way, the Ravens are in good hands. They've routinely been one of the best teams in the league since hiring John Harbaugh as head coach. It's hard to imagine this team fall off the the cliff with the front office loading up for another potential playoff run. Even though the franchise has lost plenty of talent this offseason.

With that said, it'll be interesting to see what Baltimore does in the NFL Draft. Despite losing some talent it's not like the Ravens are truly weak in any area. The Ravens currently have the 30th pick overall and are in line to possibly select an exciting offensive lineman or wide receiver with that pick. The front office could also opt to select a defensive player as well.

At the end of the day, the Ravens are a team that should be one of the best next season. The front office and coaching staff have been on point for multiple years in a row. So the fanbase should feel confident with whatever decisions the club makes this offseason.