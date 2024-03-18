The Detroit Lions are coming off of a thrilling division championship season and attempting to upgrade their roster after Dan Campbell's recent Super Bowl guarantee. The Lions' eventful offseason has led to the signing of former Cincinnati Bengals defensive line star DJ Reader, who teased his potential team-up with Detroit star Aidan Hutchinson.
Meanwhile, Jared Goff's girlfriend sent a hilarious warning to the Lions' All-Pro center Frank Ragnow. On Monday, longtime NFL reporter Adam Schefter shared the latest Lions' news: Detroit's plan to sign a Ravens Pro Bowler to bolster its offensive line.
Lions Sign Zeitler to One-Year Deal
Detroit plans to sign Ravens Pro Bowler Kevin Zeitler were revealed. The deal is pending a physical that is expected to take place on Tuesday, Schefter wrote.
Former Ravens Pro-Bowl guard Kevin Zeitler intends to sign a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions, per source. Zeitler is flying to Detroit tonight to take a physical with the plan to sign Tuesday with the Lions. pic.twitter.com/7GdExwQhGv
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2024
Fans seemed delighted and impressed by Detroit's plans.
“Stop letting the Lions cook all the time,” one fan said.
Zeitler is an offensive guard who ranked number two at his position for pass-blocking according to Pro Football Focus. His expected signing could be the coup of the offseason for GM Brad Holmes. Holmes' signing of Reader has also been widely praised.
Kevin Zietler to Detroit 🔥🔥
Zietler, 34, 6-4, 340lbs will be entering his 13th season after being the 27th pick in 2012
He allowed 19 pressures on 574 pass-blocking snaps – a pressure rate of 3.3% (7/78 among Guards)
He was #2 in PFF Pass-Blocking and Top 15 overall)
— Free Agency Frosty (@FrostyTalksFB) March 18, 2024
One reader pictured Detroit's head coach Dan Campbell reacting to the news from Zeitler's camp using a hilarious pro wrestling analogy.
Kevin Zietler and Dan Campbell in the Lions facility Tuesday morning pic.twitter.com/RfcTEa0Ht5
— BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) March 18, 2024
“Congratulations to Lions fans,” another reader wrote. “You got an absolute warrior.”
Lions Pickup Expected to Replace Jackson
The Lions' pending free agent acquisition is expected to replace Jonah Jackson, who joined Coach Sean McVay, QB Matthew Stafford and the Rams in free agency. Zeitler is 34 years old and was drafted out of the University of Wisconsin and was taken in the first round in 2012. He was one of the key cogs of a powerful Ravens rushing attack.