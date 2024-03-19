One week into NFL free agency, and the whole league is nearly turned upside down. It's been a busy week for all 32 teams, including the Baltimore Ravens, who have made six signings thus far.
Before the Ravens entered free agency, they were set to have an array of notable players off last year's roster hit the market, including both of their running backs in JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Edwards is off to the Los Angeles Chargers while Dobbins has still yet to sign with any team as of yet.
There were also some important players from last year's league-leading defense hitting the market, including Justin Madubuike, Patrick Queen, and Jadeveon Clowney. The Ravens were able to hang on to at least one thus far. But how have the Ravens overall graded during this first week of free agency?
Derrick Henry, RB
The NFL's No. 1 rushing offense from last season gained the best running back in the league over almost the last decade. It's almost unfathomable, yet it also makes all the sense in the world that Derrick Henry would sign with the Ravens. The 30-year-old now will have some of the best talent he's ever had in his entire career, from up front to the quarterback that will hand the ball off to him.
This might just improve the Ravens' offense from last season, putting defenses further on their heels not knowing what kind of attack they are set to face with both Jackson and Henry in the backfield. The only worry here is when Henry eventually begins to slow down, especially considering the number of reps he's taken in his career as he was the bell-cow for the Titans.
Grade: A
Justin Madubuike, DT
The Ravens made a decision to keep their talented pass rusher from last season. Justin Madubuike had a career year last season with 56 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, 13 sacks, 33 quarterback hits, and one forced fumble, starting in all 17 games. For that sort of effort, he earned a handsome payday of four years, $98 million with tons of incentives.
The worry? Well, again, this was a career year for Madubuike, as a lot of numbers nearly doubled. Did all finally come together for him in Year 4, or was this a one-hit wonder? You can't blame the Ravens for wanting to re-sign a dominant pass rusher. Now they just have to hope he continues his success from last season.
Grade: A
Josh Johnson, QB
With the Ravens not expected to bring back Tyler Huntley to back up Lamar Jackson, signing Josh Johnson was a must-get for Baltimore. The only other option currently on the Ravens' roster is former Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham, who has yet to have any playing time in the NFL.
There's a reason why the Ravens haven't been too active in free agency outside the two big names. It's because they have little salary cap room, which in turn leads to cheap signings like Johnson, 37, who spent all of last season with the Ravens. Not a lot that Baltimore could do here, signing a QB2.
Grade: D
Brent Urban, DE
Keeping another part of the talented defensive line from last season is Brent Urban. He was one of the better defensive linemen for the Ravens against the run last season with a 41 percent run stop success rate, per ESPN. As far as depth guys go, it doesn't get much better than Urban, who recorded a career-high three sacks and six quarterback hits last season.
Grade: B+
Malik Harrison, LB
As far as versatility goes, Malik Harrison is one of the best on the Ravens. He'll be coming back on a one-year deal. He can do anything from play inside linebacker to edge, while also producing on special teams. His versatility likely earned him his eight starts from last season. This seems like a smart move from the Ravens.
Grade: B+
Ar'Darius Washington, DB
Ar'Darius Washington was the Ravens only exclusive rights free agent. He is yet another versatile player for the Ravens that unfortunately played in only two games last season after suffering a chest injury. In those two games, he had 11 tackles, one tackle for a loss, one sack and one pass defended. He'll likely be the team's third safety.
Grade: B