The Baltimore Ravens shocked the entire NFL on Tuesday evening. Baltimore pulled out of the Maxx Crosby trade after the superstar edge rusher failed his physical at the team facility. The trade was not yet finalized, which gave Baltimore a chance to back out and retain their first-round picks over the next two years.

Baltimore turned around an immediately signed edge rusher Trey Hendrickson to a four-year contract worth $112 million. So the Ravens do get a new superstar pass rusher after all.

Now the Ravens can proceed with the rest of NFL free agency knowing that they have the 14th overall pick in the draft. But which players make the most sense for Baltimore now that they've made a few big moves during free agency?

Three prospects stand out as Baltimore's best options with the 14 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after the Crosby debacle.

G Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

Baltimore should run the card in if Ioane falls to them at 14.

The Ravens need to beef up the interior of their offensive line. It obviously hurts to lose a Pro Bowl center like Tyler Linderbaum, who signed a massive $81 million contract with the Raiders.

There's no replacing a player like Linderbaum. But it does show that Baltimore has a massive hole on the interior of their offensive line. Meanwhile, the Ravens are also expected to lose guard Daniel Faalele in free agency.

All of that could lead them to drafting Ioane.

Ioane is arguably the best interior offensive lineman in the entire draft. He played incredibly well at Penn State, not allowing a single sack over his final two seasons.

Ioane may not be an ideal fit at center. But he could be a long-term upgrade over either John Simpson or Andrew Vorhees at guard.

T Monroe Freeling, Georgia

The Ravens may also choose to fortify the left tackle positions for many years to come.

Baltimore still has veteran Ronnie Stanley holding down the fort at left tackle. There's no reason to challenge his job in 2026, but adding a succession plan could be smart.

Stanley will be 32 years old during the 2026 season and is only under contract through 2027. They do not have a player already on the roster who could take over for Stanley if he decided to retire tomorrow.

But Freeling could be that guy.

Freeling's strong performance at the NFL Scouting Combine has him shooting up draft boards. He is an elite athlete, but some scouts may be worried that he only had one full season as a starter in Georgia.

Freeling would also have to move over from right tackle to left tackle if Baltimore plans for him to be Lamar Jackson's blindside protector of the future.

If he is available at 14, the Ravens at least have to consider picking him.

DT Caleb Banks, Florida

The Ravens could also choose to invest on the interior of their defensive line.

It all stems from Nnamdi Madubike's season-ending neck injury. Baltimore has yet to give an update on their star defensive lineman. At this point, it is unclear when or if he will return in 2026. The fact that it is such a serious neck injury should at least have the team thinking about adding depth on the defensive line.

Banks is by far the best interior defender in this year's draft class. He has outstanding physical traits and could become a Madubuike-esque interior pass rusher if he can refine his game.

However, Baltimore may need to really love Banks to draft him so high in the first round.