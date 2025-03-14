Coming off another MVP-level season, Lamar Jackson will have a new star receiver to work with in 2025. The Baltimore Ravens signed veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in free agency to bolster their pass-catching corps.

Hopkins, who is one month removed from playing in Super Bowl LIX with the Kansas City Chiefs, signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Ravens in free agency. After officially putting pen to paper, the 32-year-old addressed local media with his reasoning behind his decision.

“Lamar [Jackson] being a leader of this team is part of the reason that I came here,” Hopkins said at his introductory press conference. “What he stands for and how he leads this team, this organization, to the playoffs for multiple years. Since he's been here, he's just led any receiver group he's had. That played a big part of me coming here, for sure.”

"That played a big part in me coming here for sure, @Lj_era8 being the quarterback." @DeAndreHopkins pic.twitter.com/WN0I4ECwc7 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 14, 2025

Jackson has been a dynamic playmaker from day one but took a significant leap as a passer in 2024. He threw for a career-high 4,172 passing yards and 41 touchdowns on the year with just four interceptions. His touchdown total was nearly double that of 2023, the year he received his second MVP award.

Hopkins has never previously played with Jackson but has always been a fan of the two-time MVP. Since his signing, an old photo of Hopkins, Jackson and Derrick Henry has resurfaced and gone viral. Hopkins initially posted the photo in 2020 with the caption, “How many TDs would this trio total?”

While still a sure-handed target, Hopkins is coming off a regressive season in 2024. He mustered just 610 receiving yards with the Chiefs and Tennessee Titans, the fewest of his career. He will begin his age-33 season in the fall.

Ravens' receiver room with DeAndre Hopkins

The Ravens will add Hopkins to their existing receiving room, which is led by emerging star Zay Flowers. Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman, Tylan Wallace and Devontez Walker join Hopkins as the complementary pieces of the positional group.

With a productive year in 2024, the team's receivers are expected to take a leap in 2025. Flowers' career progression led to his first Pro Bowl recognition in 2024. So long as Jackson stays healthy, there is no reason to believe the entire offense should not take another step forward in 2025.

Depending on how the 2025 season goes, the ensuing offseason could give the Ravens fits. All three tight ends — Andrews, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar — will hit free agency, along with Hopkins, Wallace and Anthony Miller.