The Baltimore Ravens took a 7-6 lead over the Chicago Bears right before halftime thanks to a touchdown run by running back Derrick Henry. It's a score that officially marks Henry in the history books, as he has now surpassed all-time legend Walter Payton in one category.

Henry's touchdown rush is the 111th of his career, which put him past Payton on the all-time rushing touchdowns list, according to Brian Wacker of the Baltimore Sun. The two-time First-Team All-Pro now has the fifth most rushing touchdowns in NFL history.

“Ravens offense finally gets rumbling: 12 plays, 62 yards, 6:48. Henry with the 2-yard TD, the 111th of his career, breaking the tie with Walter Payton for 5th all time.”

The only running backs in league history who are above Derrick Henry in the all-time rushing touchdowns list are Emmitt Smith (164), LaDainian Tomlinson (145), Marcus Allen (123), and Adrian Peterson (120). Before the late second-quarter touchdown for the Ravens on Sunday, Henry was tied with Walter Payton.

Derrick Henry, who is 31 years old, has now found the endzone five times this season. Despite the Ravens' having a dreadful year so far, Henry has remained a bright spot. He entered the Week 8 contest against the Bears with 439 rushing yards and four touchdowns. His 52.3 yards per game average is right just below what he was averaging last season (58.8) when he rushed for 1,921 yards.

The five-time Pro Bowl running back is in his second season with the Ravens. Before signing with Baltimore, Henry spent eight years with the Tennessee Titans. During his time in Tennessee, Derrick Henry became the eighth running back in NFL history to surpass the 2,000 rushing yards mark in a single season (2020-21 season he ran for 2,027 yards).