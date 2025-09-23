Derrick Henry made NFL history in the Baltimore Ravens' matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

Henry scored a touchdown in the first quarter of the matchup. He speeded past defenders for 28 yards as he reached the end zone to put points on the board for Baltimore.

That marked the 23rd time in the star running back's career that he scored a rushing touchdown of 20 or more yards. With that, he surpassed Emmitt Smith and Chris Johnson for the third-most scores of that category in NFL history.

With his 23rd career 20-yard rush TD, Derrick Henry passes Emmitt Smith and Chris Johnson for the 3rd-most in NFL history 💪 Watch Lions-Ravens now on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN App 🍿 https://t.co/EOQXRSasix pic.twitter.com/UVjFBlgK5J — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) September 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Derrick Henry, Ravens played against Lions

Article Continues Below

Despite Derrick Henry's impressive feat, it wasn't enough as the Ravens lost 38-30 to the Lions.

Henry was also unable to carry his momentum from the first quarter over to the rest of the game. He also committed a fumble in the fourth quarter, which proved to be critical as Detroit controlled the matchup from there on. He ended the night with 12 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown while catching a seven-yard pass.

Lamar Jackson had a hard time dealing with the Lions' defense, absorbing seven sacks from them. Despite this, he had a solid display of 21 completions out of 27 attempts for 288 yards and three touchdowns while rushing seven times for 35 yards.

There were a few receivers that played well due to Jackson getting them involved. Mark Andrews had his best performance of the season with six receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Rashod Bateman came next with five catches for 63 yards and a touchdown, while Justice Hill provided three receptions for 45 yards.

The Ravens will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 28 at 4:25 p.m. ET.