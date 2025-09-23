Baltimore Ravens superstar running back Derrick Henry entered Week 3's edition of “Monday Night Football” versus the Detroit Lions with the mission to rebound with a much stronger performance than he did in Week 2's victory against the Cleveland Browns.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide ground weapon coughed up just 23 rushing yards on only 11 carries against the Browns' stop unit, albeit in a 41-17 victory.

It was a rare, putrid performance for the five-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro. After burning rubber for a monster total of 169 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries in Week 1's 41-40 loss to the Buffalo Bills, many expected Henry to dominate anew on the ground against Cleveland.

However, Henry did not need much time in the Lions game to surpass his Week 2 production. In the first quarter, Henry gashed Detroit's run defense for a 28-yard touchdown to finally put Baltimore on the board. Tyler Loop's successful extra-point kick attempt made it 7-7 on the scoreboard.

Article Continues Below

RAVENS STRIKE BACK! Derrick Henry DASHES through the defense for the 28-yard TD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BHo9kaHszk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 23, 2025

The Lions surely knew long before the game that Henry was going to be a major player for them to slow down. Their run defense did not look good in Week 2, when they allowed the Chicago Bears to rush for 134 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries for an efficient average of 5.0 yards per carry, and it appears as though stopping the run remains an issue for Detroit. However, the Lions were able to prevent Baltimore from punching in a touchdown late in the first half, forcing a turnover on downs to get the ball back for the final possession in the second quarter.

At the half, Henry has rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. As a team, the Ravens have 66 rushing yards on 11 carries — an average of 6.0 yards per rushing attempt.

Henry, who turned 31 in January and signed a two-year, $30 million contract extension with the Ravens in May, rushed for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns on 325 carries through 17 games in 2024.