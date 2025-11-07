The Philadelphia Eagles’ newest defensive back is setting the record straight. Cornerback Jaire Alexander addressed his brief and puzzling stint with the Baltimore Ravens, explaining why he spent time on the bench before being traded to Philadelphia. The former All-Pro clarified that the decision wasn’t about injury or performance but was part of the Ravens’ rotation plan during a crowded stretch of the season.

The Athletic’s Zach Berman posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) what the veteran defensive back said about his time in Baltimore, providing important context for his return to the field this week.

“Jaire Alexander said he’s healthy and explained the Baltimore situation as other players getting a chance to play. He said this has been in the works for awhile. He didn’t view it as a chance to prove to others he’s the same player as much as showing what he can do. He’s prideful, and as he noted, still in prime of his career.”

After signing a one-year deal with the Ravens this summer, the former Louisville standout quickly found himself buried on the depth chart behind emerging talent before being traded to the Eagles for a late-round pick. His comments now provide clarity on that stretch, emphasizing that he was healthy and prepared to contribute even as Baltimore’s coaching staff opted to give younger players more opportunities.

The move to the Eagles marks a fresh start and a clear fit within Vic Fangio’s defense, which values Alexander’s physicality and press coverage experience. With the Eagles sitting atop the NFC standings with a 6-2 record, the timing of the trade aligns perfectly with the franchise’s push to strengthen its secondary. The veteran brings playoff experience and a chip on his shoulder, elements the locker room has welcomed with open arms.

Alexander’s upcoming debut on Monday Night Football carries even more weight. The Week 10 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers — the team that drafted him in 2018 — gives him a national stage to reclaim his reputation and prove he’s still a high-impact cornerback. For the Eagles, it’s a low-risk, high-reward move that could elevate a defense searching for consistency.

If the seventh-year veteran’s words and confidence are any indication, the Eagles may have found the spark they needed in the secondary as they enter the final stretch of the season.